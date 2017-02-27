Islamabad - Islamabad police has eventually decided to terminate 63 ex-army men, who were recruited on the posts of constable (BPS-5) in 2009 on contract basis, as they do not fulfil the criteria for regularization, The Nation has been learnt.

The constables have been served with termination notices dated February 17, 2017 stating that their services shall stand terminated after 30 days on receipt of the notice as per terms and conditions of the contract.

SSP (Logistics), Islamabad issued the termination notices to the police employees. Some 428 ex-army men who had joined Islamabad police on contract in 2009 had filed a petition in Islamabad High Court for regularization of their services in 2013.

Their counsel told the court that the chairman of the sub-committee on regularisation, Khurshid Shah failed to implement the order issued by the former premier to regularize them.

The bench decided the matter and passed an order to regularize police constables on merit and the authority regularized the constables except 63.

The ex-army men were appointed as constables (BPS-5) in ICT police on contract basis for a period of two years.

The termination letters issued by the SSP (Logistics) to the individuals read, “At the time of this contractual appointment, it was agreed between the two parties that the appointment will be of temporary nature and can be liable to be terminated on one-month notice on payment of one-month salary and the contract was mutually signed by you and the department. Afterwards, on expiry of initial contract of two years, your period was further extended from time to time after approval by the competent authority as per terms and conditions enshrined in the contract. Later on you approached IHC for regularization of your service in the police department in violation of mutually agreed terms and conditions as per contract.”

The termination letters further said, “Eventually, under the directions of IHC dated March 11, 2013, your contract was extended till the finalization of your case by the sub-committee constituted by the competent authority for instant purpose.”

“The aforesaid committee approved the regularization of all the officials including ex-army men recruited on temporary basis subject to fulfilment of recruitment criteria. During proceedings of the sub-committee constituted by the department, you failed to fulfil the recruitment criteria, hence, the sub-committee constituted by the Establishment Division regretted your case including the others who also failed to fulfil the recruitment criteria for regularization, as informed by the ministry of interior on January 9, 2017,” the letter reads.

Those issued termination notices include Abdul Qayyum, Riaz ul Haq, Asghar Ali, Syed Tahir Abbas, Muhammad Niaz (1461), Aqil Ahmed, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Jamil (1769), Manzoor Hussain, Zil Hasnain, Kashif Hussain, Muhammad Idrees, Sajid Mahmood, Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Najeeb, Muhammad Niaz (3189), Nisar Ahmed, Ghulam Shabir (3399), Ghulam Shabbier (3504), Muhammad Zafar, Habib Khan, Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Irshad, Imran Khan, Waqas Akhtar, Muhammad Sharif, Zafar Mahmood, Muhammad Altaf, Abid Hussain, Sultan Amir, Muhammad Jamil (5022), Shoukat Mehmood, Imtiaz Hussain, Amir Khan, Muhammad Suleman, Sultan Mahmood, Dalair Hussain Shah, Iftikhar Sadiq, Nadeem Qaisar, Sultan Mehmood, Shahid Iqbal, Ansar Iqbal, Khalid Mehmood, Atta Muhammad Naz, Tariq Mahmood, Adnan Ahmed, Parvez Ahmed, Said Malik, Aftab Ahmed, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Ibrar Hussain, Parvez Akhtar, Muhammad Akram, Munawar Hussain, Tahir Mehmod, Iftikhar Hussain, Abdul Khaliq, Minhaj-ud-Din, Muhammad Zafar, Muhammad Tahir, Waseem Akhtar, Muhammad Ikram And Kazim Ali.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Special Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) has nabbed three members of an organised gang which used to loot simpletons outside bank ATMs through fraud.

The gang was also involved in breaking windows of parked vehicles and stealing valuables from them. The SIU/CIA has also recovered a corolla car used by this gang in various criminal activities.

The gang members are from Karachi and used to visit Islamabad just for criminal activities. They have been identified as Saeed Saleem, son of Saleem Raza, resident of house no 6/11, street no 18, Model Colony Malir Karachi; Muhammad Hussain, son of Murad Hussain, resident of house no 9, street no 6 Model Colony Malir Karachi and Murad Hussain, son of Muhammad Saeed, resident of house no 9, street no 6, Model Colony Malir Karachi. Initial investigation revealed that the said gang along with their other accomplices, on June 15, 2016, broke the window of a vehicle of Muhammad Nadeem, son of Muhamad Latif, which was parked near Savor Foods in Blue Area Islamabad and stole cash from it. Further investigation is underway.

tahir niaz