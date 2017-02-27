ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday demanded of the government to implement the National Action Plan wholeheartedly to deal with terrorism.

In a statement, Senator Khalid condemned the government for creating a perception that every Pakhtun was a suspect or a terrorist. She said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been a target of terrorism for a long time. She criticised the government for “fanning” provincialism”, which wants to “target only Pakhtun people to save Punjabi Taliban”. She said that the ongoing operation against terrorism will only succeed if the Punjabi Taliban were apprehended and eliminated.

Senator Khalid said that there were terror nurseries in Punjab and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was on record requesting the Taliban not to carry out attacks in Punjab as, according to him, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Taliban had similar philosophy and vision.

“General Ziaul Haq settled Taliban in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the same Taliban spilt Pakhtun’s blood,” she claimed.