LAHORE - Punjab apex committee yesterday decided to intensify as well as expand the ongoing operation against terrorists in the province.

Meeting under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, civil and military officials also decided to proactively engage other provinces and enhance coordination with them to given the terrorists a more robust and joint response.

The participants viewed that if all the provinces make coordinated efforts against the common enemy, it would make the things easier and more result-oriented. The meeting, therefore, stressed the need for enhancing cooperation among the provinces through increased information sharing and even joint operations in certain areas.

The civil and military leadership reaffirmed its commitment to take indiscriminate action against terrorists and their facilitators, eliminate the mindset of militancy, extremism, and fundamentalism besides destroying their network.

The apex committee, which also overviewed the ongoing counter terrorism efforts by the civil and military agencies, expressed satisfaction over the action against terrorists, their facilitators and financial supporters.

The meeting decided to expand the scope of joint intelligence-based raids by Rangers, CTD and Police, and agreed to increase the speed of action against terrorists under the banner of Radd-ul Fasaad, a recently announced nationwide operation against terrorism and extremism.

It was also decided to give foolproof security to mosques, Imambargahs and other places of worship across the province.

National Security Adviser Lt-Gen (r) Nasser Khan Janjua, Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, Provincial Minister for Counter Terrorism Colonel (r) Muhammad Ayub, Punjab Rangers DG Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat, GOC 10 Division Maj-Gen Sardar Tariq Aman, IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Interior Secretary Major (r) Azam Sulaiman Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed and other high civil and military officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said that government would not let the terrorists and their facilitators become successful in their evil intentions as the brave and patriotic Pakistanis were determined to eliminate terrorism from their soil.

“Our collective efforts would defeat the conspiracies of our enemies”, he said, adding that abode of the terrorists and their facilitators was hell and they have to face the consequences of their evil designs not only in this world but in the world hereafter.

The chief minister said that civil and military leadership of Pakistan was moving forward against terrorism with complete unity and was on the same page in this war. The CM said that war against terrorism would continue till elimination of last terrorist.

No decision was taken about the holding of Pakistan Super League final in Lahore. Sources said though the authorities were ready to hold the match but the final decision would be taken by the prime minister.

Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali also held a separate meeting with the chief minister and exchanged views on professional matters, security issues and matters relating to Radd-ul Fasaad operation.

The CM lauded the great services rendered by Army, police officers and people from other walks of life in war against terrorism and said that those who had lost their lives were the real heroes and whole nation was proud of them.

“The Pakistani forces are fully capable of facing any internal or external challenge and Pakistan has achieved immense successes in war against terrorism”, he said, adding that Radd-ul Fasaad would help Pakistan rid of terrorism once and for all.