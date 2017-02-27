KARACHI: Right after joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Nabil Gabol has started criticizing the ruling party of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement, issued by Nabil Gabol he said that security operation in Punjab will result in arrests of none other than PML-N leaders. He also bashed the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

He declared Chaudhry Nisar as the root of the problem. Also, he visited the Lyari area of Karachi.

Talking to media during his Lyari visit, he said that only the move ‘Radd-ul-Nisar’ can make things better