SADIQABAD-Each and every dweller of Saraiki belt wants to be identified separately in the form of “Saraikistan.”

Saraikistan Qaumi Ittehad tehsil president Hafiz Javed Koreja stated while talking to the media here the other day.

He said like Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KPK, dwellers of Saraiki belt also want a separate province for protection of their rights and promotion of Saraiki language which he termed, the language of Sufis.

GAMBLING ON CAMEL FIGHT

The police claimed to have held eight persons for arranging and gambling on camel fight here the other day.

According to the Ahmedpur Lamma Police, Murad along with accomplices had arranged camel fight at Chidhar Chowk. Hundreds of people gathered at the site and gambled on the fight. On information, the police raided the spot and arrested eight gamblers. While most of the gamblers including Murad managed to escape the scene.