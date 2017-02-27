KABUL - The Taliban's leader called on Afghans to plant trees as Spring approaches in a rare public statement Sunday that comes amid fears of another bloody fighting season.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, who became head of the Taliban after his predecessor was killed in a US drone strike in Pakistan last May, urged for more tree planting in a message on the group's website.

In the statement, he urged Afghan civilians and Taliban fighters to "plant one or several fruit or non-fruit trees for the beautification of Earth and the benefit of Almighty Allah's creations."

Official Taliban outlets released the "special message" under Akhundzada's name, an uncommon move for the group that has recently published unsigned statements on a range of issues such as civilian casualties, upcoming military operations, and the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops in the 1980s.

Afghanistan has a severe problem of deforestation. Trees are cut down for heating and illegal timber sales.

Statements from the Taliban on environmental issues are rare. Akhundzada has a stronger reputation as a religious leader than a military chief. Akhundzada is believed to have been in hiding since becoming Taliban leader in May 2016.

Spring traditionally marks the start of the fighting season for the insurgents, so called their annual "Spring offensive", in which the Taliban launch a major campaign of attacks across the country.

Akhundzada said trees played "an important role in environmental protection, economic development and beautification of earth".

"The Mujahideen and beloved countrymen must join hands in tree plantation and not hold back any effort in this regard," he added.

Akhundzada, who was reported to have spent 15 years teaching at a mosque in Pakistan, interpreted verses of the Holy Quran in his call for more trees in the arid country. "Planting trees and agriculture are considered actions which hold both worldly good and benefit as well as immense rewards in the hereafter," Akhundzada said in the statement.

Sediq Sediqqi, the interior ministry spokesman, responded by saying the Taliban should stop planting bombs instead. "They should stop planting IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) that are killing so many innocent Afghans including children and women daily", he said on his Twitter account.

According to BBC, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Shah Hussain Murtazawi, described the statement as an attempt to deceive public opinion and to distract from the Taliban's "crimes and destruction".

Afghan civilian casualties in 2016 were the highest recorded by the UN, with nearly 11,500 non-combatants killed or wounded.

More than 3,500 children were among the victims, a "disproportionate" increase of 24 percent in one year, the UN said in a recent report.

Afghanistan last year also saw the highest recorded civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate IEDs in a single year, according to the world body.