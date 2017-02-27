DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Three persons were killed in a gun attack in Parwa Tehsil of DI Khan on Sunday.

Local sources and police said that unidentified armed men riding a motorbike opened indiscriminate firing on Saqlain Abbas, Ali Raza and Jamil while they were sitting at the bank of a canal in Parwa tehsil. As result of firing, all three, who were cousins, were killed on the spot.

The relatives of the deceased staged a protest demonstration against the brutal killing and blocked the Indus highway by placing the dead bodies on the road triggering a massive traffic jam. They chanted slogans against the police.

Police said that motive behind the attack is not yet clear. However local residents said that it was a target killing.

10KG BOMB DEFUSED

IN MARDAN

Staff Reporter adds: A 10kg bomb planted outside a Government High School in Dubai Adda in the limits of Chura police station was defused on Sunday, police sources said.

According to police, unidentified terrorists had planted the bomb near the government high school in Dubai Adda. Later, the Bomb Disposal Squad team defused the 10kg bomb foiling a bid of sabotage.