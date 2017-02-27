SADIQABAD- Three persons including a woman and a minor girl were killed in collision between a motorbike and speeding car here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Mazdoor Colony, was on the way back home from Malook Shah along with his mother Suggad Bibi, wife Mai Maryam, six-year-old son and three-month-old daughter Nasreen on a motorbike. As they reached near Basti Musawariyan, a speeding car hit the bike head-on. As a result, Nazir, his mother Suggad Bibi and daughter Nasreen were killed on the spot while Maryam and her son got injured critically. They were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 while the car driver managed to escape the scene.

The police launched investigation.

ILLEGAL PARKING STANDS VACATED

The traffic police have vacated all the illegal parking stands in the tehsil. According to the traffic in-charge Nooruddin Zangi, the roads have been widened for traffic by vacating the parking stands established illegally.

He said that the police have also registered cases against the vehicles owners for parking vehicles at prohibited places. “The underage rickshaw drivers and owners of unregistered vehicles will be dealt with sternly,” he warned.