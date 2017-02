FAISALABAD: A police head constable was shooted by some unknown suspects in Faisalabad.

As said by the Sources the victim was identified as head constable Ghulam Hussain was on his way to bazaar when some unknown motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on him and managed to escape from the scene. As a result of the firing he died on the spot.

Police have taken the body into custody and shifted it to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police officals the incident looks like target killing incident because suspects first chased the victim and later opened fire on him.

However, a case has been registered against the suspects, and the investigation has started.