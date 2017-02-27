DUBAI: Former President Pervez Musharraf, who addressed at the South Asia Rising 2017 conference, advised United States of America (USA) to not ignore Pakistan in era of radicalisation of societies around the world.

Eisenhower Fellows from South Asia hosted the South Asia Rising 2017 conference in the context of critical issues of the region. The event took place in Dubai, yesterday. The conference is the third of its kind, with the first two conferences on the region previously held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2006 and 2012.

The purpose of South Asia Rising 2017 conference is to exchange the views and ideas through increased collaboration and to eventually create a cross-national dialogue between policy makers and influential leaders to help solve issues that remain prevalent in the region. During the first day of the South Asia Rising 2017, Pervez Musharraf was the center of attention among Arabs, South Asians and Africans’ guests and participants of the conference. He was the only former head of state to address the forum.

The former military dictator stated Pakistan can continue playing a crucial role in eradicating terrorism and to blame Pakistan for 'supporting' terrorism is wrong. Discussing Pakistan’s past cooperation with US in Afghan War, Pervez Musharraf stressed that Pakistan had been asked by the US and Western world to introduce ‘Jihad’ and impart training to ‘Mujahideen’ in 80s and ‘Taliban’ during 90s. He raised the question that why is only Pakistan now being blamed for militancy problems.

Pervez Musharraf emphasised that the US coalition forces in Afghanistan defeated ‘Al-Qaeda’ and ‘Taliban’ but, he added, ‘unfortunately’ the military victory was not transformed into political victory in Afghanistan so the militancy has sprung up again in the region.

In this debate, he criticised the “Indian interference” in Pakistan and opposed on the proxies in the region. The former president said that South Asia would not rise economically if the region especially Pakistan and India did not move forward to resolve their ‘stumbling’ issues. Referring to Indian refusal to participate in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) summit that was scheduled to be held in Pakistan in November 2016, Pervez Musharraf said that politicisation of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) hampers the potential favourable opportunity of mutual cooperation, coordination and collaboration.

Musharraf said he had also taken the initiative to reduce the budget for the army, going against the wishes of the force. He also spoke about issues in South Asia, saying countries in the region should improve in the sectors of information technology, banking and foreign exchange. There is also a need to address the conflict between Pakistan and India, he stressed.