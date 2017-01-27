CHINIOT-The Pakistan Labour Alliance said that the labourers were facing great ordeal as the government has not appointed permanent judges at labour court of Chiniot.

Addressing a press conference, PLA Chairman Dr Ali Ameen said cases of the labour department were pending in the courts for long time due to lack of labour judges. He also called posting of Commissioner (Compensation) for two days on tour as workers of Chiniot were facing serious problems.

The PLA chairman alleged that duty judges were not showing interest in the cases of workers. He said even workers were facing severe troubles in getting photo copies of judicial documents.

RIFT ERUPTS: The local residents and organisations of Chiniot tehsil divided into groups on the construction of dam on River Chenab.

Famers and land owner of Chiniot and Lalian tehsils are vehemently opposing the construction of dam.

The famers said that around 70km cultivatable land will become barren due to water logging in the area and 200,000 people would be disturbed due to shifting of residences.

They said that millions of labourer become will become unemployed. Famers and residents of the areas warmed government to stop the construction of Dam on River Chenab otherwise ready to face protests.

They also threatened to block the motorway. They said if the construction of proposed dam is not stopped, famers will take out a rally. On the other hand, many organisations of city welcomed the dam projects on River Chenab. Their views are that construction of dam will improve the economy.