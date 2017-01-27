SADIQABAD-Citizens urged the government to remove encroachments and illegal parking stands along main roads in the city which, they said, causing serious traffic hazards.

During a survey, residents of different localities told this correspondent that encroachments along main roads in the city have become constant annoyance for the public. They said that these encroachments are the main reason behind frequent traffic jams on main roads. Moreover, there are several illegal parking stands along the roads that add to the public woes. They said the illegal parking stands, located in front of every hotel, bakery and fast food shop, have encroached at least half of the roads, leaving narrow way for the traffic.

They praised District Council chairman Ch Shafique Pappa, saying he has taken action against encroachments set up by fruit and vegetable vendors. “But these illegal parking stands require more attention of the government that, sometimes, leave traffic snarled up for hours,” they pointed.

Citizens including Mujahid Bashir, Manzoor Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed, Rana Riaz, Malik Bilal, and Zahid Bashir urged the DC chairman to look into the matter and address the public problems.