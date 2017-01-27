KARACHI: The man convicted as kidnapper and murderer of an American journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi, Omar Sheikh, has filed an appeal against his death sentence in Sindh High Court.

Others sentenced to life imprisonment have also filed appeals.

The Sindh High Court has issued notice to the prosecutor general for March 3. The court has also given orders to allow Omar Sheikh to meet his lawyers.

Daniel Pearl was the South Asian bureau chief at the Wall Street Journal. He was kidnapped in Karachi in 2002. However, a few weeks later his decomposed body was found.

After the incident, Omar Sheikh was sentenced to death while three others were given life imprisonment.