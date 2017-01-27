GUJRANWALA-A local court yesterday ordered DNA test of the accused to ascertain who is responsible for the alleged rape of a minor housemaid.

Civil Judge Malik Ali Meeran issued the orders for DNA test of two accused, arrested in the torture, burning and rape case of a minor housemaid here on Thursday. Rukhsar, 12, served as maid in the house of Asif, situate din Garden Town, Gujranwala. A couple of days ago, Asif tortured Rukhsar and also burnt her face with hot tea allegedly over getting late to serve him tea. The minor girl was rushed to DHQ hospital where medical examination, revealed the housemaid was not only tortured and burnt but she was also raped.

The Aroop Police have arrested two accused Imran and Ayyaz while the main accused Asif is still at large. On Thursday, the police produced the victim girl and both the accused in civil court. At which the judge issued orders for DNA test of the accused to fix responsibility. Sources informed that doctors have collect blood samples of the accused and sent to forensic lab for DNA test in Lahore.

SI SENT ON REMAND

Civil Judge Marzia Ali remanded the accused police SI for one day in custody in the torturing case of a rickshaw driver.

The Jinnah Road Police produced SI Samiullah in the court and sought one day physical remand of the accused, which the court granted. The police arrested Wazirabad Saddr Police SI Samiullah for torturing and threatening a rickshaw driver on Tuesday.