Peshawar : In a major swoop, the Police claimed to have rounded up 13 persons including eight suspects during raids in different areas of Peshawar.

On a tip-off, the police conducted the search operation led by SSP City in different areas of Pahari Pura area in Peshawar on Friday and rounded up 13 persons.

The police also recovered a pistol, a Kalashnikov, a repeater and 73 cartridges of ammunitions.

Five persons were held for having incomplete Residential documents.