RAWALPINDI - Flight operations to Gilgit and Skardu were completely suspended at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) on Thursday due to prevailing inclement weather conditions in the twin cities as well as in the mountainous region, sources said.

Due to flight cancellations, a large number of passengers and dozens of tourists have reportedly strained in Gilgit and Skardu. The Pakistan International Airline has suspended ATR flights to Gilgit and Skardu due to the heavy rain in the twin cities and a heavy snow in mountains, the sources said.

The sources said that Gilgit and Skardu-bound flights (PK605 and PK-451) were cancelled. Similarly, Gilgit-Islamabad bound PIA flight PK-606 and Skardu-Islamabad-bound flight PK-452 could not take off on the scheduled time because of harsh weather conditions.

Similarly, the PIA also cancelled or delayed other domestic and international flights.

PIA authorities have advised passengers to check their flight timings from flight inquiry before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience.

An official of the flight inquiry said that the weather condition was not suitable for air travel between Islamabad and Gilgit-Skardu. Therefore, no flight will take off from BBIA until the weather gets clear,” he said.