Karachi : A gangster allegedly involved in murder of more than 100 people was killed during an alleged police encounter in Lyari.

Sources said that on a tip off police raided a hideout of suspects after a cracker attack in Singoleen, area of Lyari. On spotting police the accused opened fire at police. In retaliatory firing Gang War suspect Irfan Pathan died.

According to police, the suspect was involved in several murder cases.

2 suspects were injured and arrested in different police encounters near New Karachi sector 11 and Noor Jahan highways while four drug peddlers were nabbed in Shah Latif Bhattai.

Meanwhile, two people including a female were injured in firing by suspects on putting resistance during robbery in Korangi 5 area.

Dead bodies of two persons are reported to have been found from home in Steel town and buffer zone.