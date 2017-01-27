KHYBER AGENCY - The Khasadar forces recovered huge quantity of gold by foiling a smuggling attempt from Afghanistan to Pakistan at Torkham border on Thursday. Shams-ul- Islam, naib tehsildar passport Torkham said that the Khasadar troops during routine checking halted an Afghanistan returned empty truck for examination. During inspection, 12kg gold was recovered, concealed in tools box of the vehicle. Driver and conductor of the truck identified as Anab Gul of Laghman province of Afghanistan and Noor Zada of Kabul were arrested and sent to Landi Kotal lock-up for interrogation, Khasadar sources said.