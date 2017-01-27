The federal government has decided to appoint Federal Minister Muhammad Zubair as Sindh governor, and a formal notification will be issued in the next 48 hours, reported Waqt News on Friday.

The decision to appoint Zubair as the governor comes days after the death of Justice (r) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, the ailing Sindh governor who died at the age of 79 in Karachi.

Siddiqui had been appointed the governor on November 11 after the resignation of Dr Ishratul Ebad. He was admitted to a private hospital just days after taking the oath. He was the 31st governor of Sindh and his tenure lasted for just two months.