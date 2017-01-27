SIALKOT-Due to the negative role of red-tapists, a Punjab government’s housing scheme has been in a doldrums for the last four years in Pasrur.

The government had launched the housing scheme for providing 200 plots for the local low-income people in 2012. On November 30, 2012, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the project. It was to be completed in a stipulated period of two years.

Inordinate delay in its completion has been irking the people who had applied for 3-marla plots for establishing their houses. The local applicants have expressed grave concern over it miserable situation. They said that four years have passed but there was no major development in the housing scheme. They added that it has only a boundary wall on the ground and nothing more.

They said that they had submitted applications with a draft of Rs25,000 with each application for getting plots through balloting but there was no more progress in this regard.

They also feared about the future of the housing scheme, saying that the project had been in a doldrums. The affected people have expressed grave concern over the situation. They urged the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take serious note of the situation and ensure early removal of hurdles in project.

They said that they had become rolling stone between the offices of Assistant Commissioner Pasrur and district administration for seeing relief, but it all remained in vain. When contacted, district administration officials averted to give any comment on the issue.

HIKE DEMANDED IN REBATE RATIO

Sialkot-based main trade bodies urged the federal government to increase rebate ratio from 5 to 7 percent for surgical and cutlery industries.

Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta and Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Chairman Jahangir Bajwa said the increase in rebate ratio up to 7 percent was the need and demand of the day to boost the surgical and cutlery industries. they said the demanded hike would help increase the surgical and cutlery exports.

They said that surgical and cutlery industries were high-tech and value added industries due to which the rebate for these industries should be increased.

Meanwhile, Majid Raza welcomed and lauded the package for exports announced by Prime Minister of Pakistan bearing incentives worth Rs180 billion in a bid to boost Pakistan’s declining exports. He said that the package would be confidence building and immensely motivating measure to boost exports.

“Undoubtedly, the package would strengthen the country’s economy by increasing exports manifold and creating employment opportunities,” he added.

The SCCI president was of the view that the exporters are enthusiastic and keen to multiply exports supported and backed by biggest Special Package that is quite unprecedented in country’s history. The president praised the PM for achieving substantial growth in exports.

He said that the incentives were announced on all the value added sectors at 7% but the rate of rebate for surgical instruments, cutlery products and hollow-ware is 5%, which is against the spirit of the package meant for value added export sectors.

He said that the respective sectors have an international reputation and demand, having immense potential of growth, which can truly be exploited if equal facilitation is provided to all the sectors at 7 percent rebate.

The SCCI president urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to extend his special consideration to surgical instruments, cutlery products and hollow-ware and increase the ratio of rebate to 7% to provide them with a level playing field.