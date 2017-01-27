Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is likely to release in Pakistan today after the ban on Indian films was lifted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The advance booking of the film has begun whereas the film has been downloaded in the cinemas.

The development came after committee formed by the premiere recommended to exhibit Indian films in Pakistan.

Information Ministry sent a summary to PM Nawaz in this regard by which was approved by him.

Mahira Khan’s Bollywood is yet to be finalized for screening in Pakistan.

Following the Uri attack in September last year, Pakistani artists were threatened and unofficially banned from working in any Bollywood film.

Then in October, Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas following escalation of tensions with India over the latter’s unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority also forced a ban on Indian TV channels and entertainment programmes aired in Pakistan.