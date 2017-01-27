BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami criticised the inaugural address of American President Donald Trump in which he connected Islam with terrorism, showing his aggressive designs against the Muslims.

They said connecting the evil of terrorism to Islam and the Muslims is not right. Islam is the religion of peace and harmony. They emphasised on promoting brotherhood in the world.

They noted that America is the biggest terrorist which has killed hundreds of thousand people in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. When the US does not respect the boundaries of other countries and deals other countries with discriminately, how it will stay safe, they said. The district Ameer said that Donald Trump’s coming to power has shown the shortsightedness of the Americans. Process of running propaganda against Islam and Muslim countries should be stopped, they demanded. America should establish relations with Pakistan and other countries on equality basis only then it can make itself safe, he said.

He further said that so-called war against terrorism which started after 9/11 is a conspiracy against the Muslim World, purpose of the war was to target Muslims. The war has caused a great loss of Rs100 billion to the economy and 60,000 lives.

He said that Pakistani leaders should leave the slavery of America and formulate such policies as portray the real emotions of public; only a handful of bureaucracy cannot make the decision as per the aspiration of 200 million people.