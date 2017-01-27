QUETTA - Haji Gul Muhamamd Dummar, a Balochistan Assembly member from JUI-F died of cardiac arrest yesterday in Faisalabad.

According to details, Haji Gul Muhammad Dummar who died in Faisalabad was elected a member of the provincial assembly from PB-7 in 2013 general elections on the ticket of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The late JUI-F leader had also served an NA term and was provincial joint secretary of his party.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Haji Gul Muhammad Dummar. In a condolence message, the CM paid tribute to the deceased for his role in strengthening democratic norms. The late Dummar had long experience of parliamentary politics, said Zehri. Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed soul.

FOUR KILLED IN GAS LEAKAGE BLAST: Gas leakage triggering a powerful blast in a house located in suburban area of Quetta killed four persons, including three of a family.

According to details, four people, including three of a family, were killed in a gas leakage blast in a double-storey mud house of Nawan Killi. Another two members of the family sustained severe burn injuries and were shifted to hospital.