SIALKOT-Kashmiri people, residing in Sialkot region, on Thursday observed Indian republic Day as Black Day to highlight Indian army’s illegal and brutal occupation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesting Kashmiri people wore black armbands and organised separate meetings to mark the black day.

Addressing the protest meetings during light rainy weather at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas, local Kashmiri leaders including Dr Zahid Ghani Dar, Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, said the sacrifices of the thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful and sun of freedom would arise in the held valley soon.

He said that Kashmiri people in Pakistan are united for the Kashmir cause, saying that the India has unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris reject India’s occupation of their motherland. He said that the Kashmiri people have appealed to the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to mitigate sufferings of the innocent Kashmiris.

He said that peace could never be promoted in South Asia without resolution of long delayed burning issue of held Kashmir, terming Kashmir a key to peace. He urged the Pakistani government to adopt a solid policy regarding Kashmir dispute with India.

He strongly criticised the imposition of curfew in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, terming it larger scale violation of human rights by the occupying Indian Army.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar pointed out that freedom is the basic right of people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and no one could snatch this right from them. He urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Occupying Indian Army.

Meanwhile, local Kashmiri leaders expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.