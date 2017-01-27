MIRPUR (AJK)-Though people Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering for the past seven decades, atrocities and brutality against them have increased manifold during the past four months, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said.

He regretted that restrictions especially continued curfew has destroyed life of the common man in the held valley.

“Use of pellet guns against peaceful people has become a routine in the recent month which resulted into injuries in the face, especially eyes, to thousands of people, leaving majority of them blind for life.”

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider stated while addressing a seminar in London, a spokesperson for the PM informed the local media here on Thursday.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Thursday paid a visit to the House of Lords and witnessed the House’s parliamentary business of the upper house of the British Parliament, it was officially declared.

Kashmir-origin lifetime member of House of Lords - Lord Nazir Ahmed welcomed the AJK Prime Minister when he reached the British Parliament, an AJK government spokesperson told this correspondent Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, a group of more than 35 cross-parties British Parliamentarians led by Bradford West MP Naz Shah, co-signed a letter, asking AJK Prime minister Farooq Haider Khan to complete and expand the Diaspora support initiative that he has been working on in Kashmir.

The AJK government has recently legislated for a “Commission for Overseas Kashmiris” based in Azad Kashmir. Ministers will report directly to the PM, who will personally chair the Commission. It has been designed specifically to support the Kashmiri community navigate through processes that they may be unfamiliar with.

Yesterday, Naz Shah met PM Farooq Haidar Khan and held lengthy discussions around the continued implementation of the proposals. Naz Shah suggested that this commission would benefit if it has direct designated links to the diaspora communities, via the Pakistan high commission and its regional offices here in the UK.

The letter also calls for a strengthening the current proposals, asking them to explore possibility of separate ‘Diaspora Facilitator Police Cells’.

Naz Shah said, “Whilst I am pleased to see the authorities in AJK, and particularly the Prime Minister himself are making visible efforts to rooting out corruption and making legal processes more accessible for the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK, it can often be a struggle to achieve justice and legal remedies”.