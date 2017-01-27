ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar inaugurated Sangjani-Biswal Interchange at M-1 near Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The project has been completed at a cost of 650 million rupees jointly contributed by Army Welfare Trust, WAPDA and Engineering Cooperative Housing Societies.

The completion of the projects has linked western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Hakla, Dera Ismail Khan.

The interchange will benefit one million local populations besides significantly reducing the travel time from Taxila, Khanpur, Wah Cantt and Hazara to Lahore, Karachi and Dera Ismail Khan. The travel time between Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan will be reduced to three hours.

The project has been completed during a record period of eight months.

Addressing the ceremony, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar said that law and order situation in the country has improved due to civil-military joint efforts.

The minister said that the country is facing different challenges but overall situation in all the sectors has improved in all parts of the country.

He said the protests and sit-ins are not the solution to the issues. He said being united we can resolve all the problems facing the nation.

Chaudhry Nisar said that the road projects will not only link different parts of the country but also minds and hearts. He said strong basic infrastructures and development is future of the country.