A sessions court in Lahore turned into a fistfight arena after two groups of lawyers entered into a disagreement over a murder case, reported Waqt News on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place during a murder case hearing. Two groups of lawyers entered into a disagreement before eventually exchanging fists. The exact reason could not be confirmed.

A day ago, lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) scuffled with each other at the floor of the parliament.

While both feuding political rivals have never been shy of using the harshest of words for one another, it was the first time that tempers erupted into a physical altercation.

The scuffles broke out when five members from the opposition parties requested National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to submit a privileged motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PTI lawmakers chanted slogans against the government during Shah Mehmood Qureshi's address in the house. This led to0 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a federal minister from the ruling PML-N, to ask Qureshi to calm down PTI lawmakers.

When the sloganeering continued, Abbasi again reportedly approached Qureshi but could not speak to him as he was intercepted by PTI lawmakers, who alleged Abbasi had passed derogatory remarks against their party chief Imran Khan.

The decorum of the lower house deteriorated and scuffles broke out between the opposition and government members. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended the session for 15 minutes. PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), however, walked out from the session in protest.