ISLAMABAD - The soaring tensions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over the Panama Papers reached a violent culmination Thursday when lawmakers from both sides scuffled with each other at the floor of the parliament.

While both feuding political rivals have never been shy of using the harshest of words for one another, it was the first time that tempers erupted into a physical altercation.

Punches were thrown. Collars were tugged. Blazers and jackets pulled.

The national assembly floor turned into a wrestling ring as ruling party ministers and PTI lawmakers swung themselves at one another with fists and punches, each accusing the other of provocation and abuse.

The opposition had earlier unsuccessfully tried to move a privilege motion against the prime minister, raising tensions in the house. But it was the speech of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi which initially stirred his party members and riled up the treasury benches. As his party members chanted slogans against the prime minister, Qureshi said such denouncement of the premier was echoing all over the country.

“I am not saying this,” the silver-tongued opposition politician said. “But it is being heard all over that Nawaz Sharif is a thief.”

The remark elicited a loud reaction from the treasury benches as ruling party members shouted slogans against Imran Khan.

The evening prayer call tampered the intensity of the sloganeering but it was only a brief respite as PTI members continued with their sloganeering and it further enraged the ruling party politicians.

In the meanwhile Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the federal minister for petroleum, moved towards the opposition benches. It seemed he wanted to cool down the temperature but his attempts to make a conversation with the opposition members fell flat.

Instead, a literal fistfight started between Abbasi and PTI MNAs Sheheryar Afridi and Murad Saeed, with others too jumping into the fray instantly. Murad Saeed shouted that Abbasi has used derogatory words for Imran Khan.

The fight continued for almost ten minutes as the political rivals pushed each other and made attempts to smack punches. Murad Saeed and Amjad Ali Khan could be seen throwing punching at their opponents. PPP lawmakers tried in vain to separate the scuffling rivals.

The sergeant-at-arms rushed to extricate the lawmakers from the grip of one another and formed a human chain to stop others from joining the fight.

Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was then forced to suspend the house for 15 minutes. Shah Mehmood Qureshi later asked his party members to leave the house. Jamaat-e-Islami members also boycotted the proceedings.

The two Khawajas, Muhammad Asif and Saad Rafique, who had managed to stay away from the physical fight, then made vitriolic speeches against PTI.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif mocked Qureshi for collecting funds on the basis of graves of his ancestors. He warned that his party would not allow Imran Khan to utter a single word if he tried to make a speech at the floor of the house in the future.

Railways Minister Saad Rafique claimed the brawl was a preplanned tactic by the PTI, aimed at disrupting the proceedings of the house.

Later, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was responsible for provoking his party members.

