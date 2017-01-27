MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday called off a meeting with Donald Trump as tensions over the US leader's vow to make Mexico fund a new wall on the neighbours' border boiled over.

Trump had been scheduled to receive Pena Nieto at the White House next week, for their first meeting since the inauguration. Instead, the Republican president is facing a foreign policy spat during his first week in the Oval Office.

But their escalating war of words over who would fund the proposed border wall - a central pledge made by Trump during his successful presidential campaign - escalated to the breaking point on Thursday.

"If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting," Trump said on Twitter in the morning.

The bareknuckle early-morning tweet - already a signature Trump move - shocked diplomats, but was in keeping with the mogul's hardball approach to negotiations and is likely to delight his supporters.