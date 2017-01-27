SADIQABAD-The sugar mills are utilising all available resources to enhance sugarcane cultivation in the area and address problems of the farming community.

Gulf Sugar Mills Director General Iftikhar Ahmed Bajwa said while talking to media.

He appealed to cultivators to supply clean and good quality sugarcane to the mills. To grow good quality sugarcane, cultivators can get guidance from experts at Gulf Sugar Mills, he pointed out. He informed the mills has provided agricultural loans to small cultivators before cultivation season. Next year, the cultivators will be provided 70 percent agricultural loans by the mills, he claimed.