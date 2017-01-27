SARGODHA-Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir along with police and health authorities unearth two fake medicines factories here on Thursday.

According to police and health department sources, the Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare conducted raids on two fake medicine factories in Small Industrial Area and Muhammadi Colony. On search, the officials, recovered huge cache of spurious gripe water cough syrup and eye drops. Both counterfeit medicines factories have been sealed. One culprit was arrest during the raid and case has been registered under Drug Act.

Later talking to the media, Kh Imran Nazir said that manufacturing of fake medicines could not be tolerated and those dealing in the business would be dealt with iron hand. He informed that 1,000 fake medicines factories have been unearthed, 1,100 cases registered and 900 accused have been arrested during the campaign across the province. The campaign has been launched on the directives Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, adding that more than 170 herbal medicines manufacturing factories have also been sealed so far. The minister said modern drug testing laboratory has been established in Punjab and five more such labs would be functional till June 30, 2017.