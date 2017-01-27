SADIQABAD- Officials of the Irrigation Department were asked to clean out Adam Sahaba canal to provide clean environment to the public.

During his visit to the canal, District Council chairman Ch Shafique Pappa said that the government is responsible for providing clean water and a healthy environment to the public. He directed the Irrigation Department SDO to ensure early removal of garbage and other waste materials from the canal.

Later, talking to media, he urged to keep the city’s atmosphere clean and avoid throwing garbage and other waste in the canal. “The canal should not be used of as rubbish dump as its water is used to irrigate different fruits and vegetable crops,” he appealed to the public.

Councillor Ch Imran Sabir Cheema, Mian Shabbir Ahmed and Farhan Iqbal were also present on the occasion.