ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkey on Thursday agreed to work for a Comprehensive Bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement which must encompass all facets of cooperation.

Both sides agreed on this during 12th Round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting (HLMDG) held in Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi from 25-26th January 2017.

Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah, Secretary Defence led Pakistan delegation while Turkish delegation was led by General Umit Dundar, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff of Republic of Turkey.

Prior to holding of Plenary Session, General Umit Dundar, had a meeting with Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both leaders expressed their concern on terrorist attacks in Pakistan and Turkey.

Secretary Defence apprised the visiting delegation about the successes achieved by Pakistan as a result of military Operation Zarb-e-Azb and National Action Plan.

Both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan and Middle East.

In addition, delegations took stock of the measures that have been taken since last HLMDG meeting held in Turkey in October 2015.

General Umit Dundar also held meetings with the Minister for Defence, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Air Staff.

In all these meetings, matters relating to defence cooperation covering training, exchange visits and co-production of defence equipment were discussed.

The highlight of the HLMDG meeting was that both sides agreed to work for a Comprehensive Bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement which must encompass all facets of cooperation.

Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial atmosphere. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security related fields. It was agreed that 13th Round of Pakistan-Turkey HLMDG meeting will be held in Turkey.

TURKISH GENERAL MEETS ARMY, AIR CHIEF's

Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, Republic of Turkey, General Umit Dundar on Thursday separately met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Marshal Sohail Aman and discussed matters of professional interest.

According to ISPR, in his meeting with the COAS, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

ISPR further said that both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and counter terrorism domain.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism.

Meanwhile, General Umit Dundar, Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by the Air Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of further co-operation. Both the dignitaries also exchanged souvenirs at the occasion.