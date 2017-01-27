ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday said that terrorism has no religion, caste, creed or colour and the term “Islamic terrorism” – used by US President Donald Trump – cannot be justified.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria while addressing a weekly news briefing here said that terrorism was a global phenomenon and global cooperation was required to deal with the menace.

“Trump’s statement on radical Islamic terrorism and his concern for tensions between India and Pakistan warrant comments. First, in the context of linking terrorism to one religion, we have always maintained that terrorists have no religion, faith, caste, creed, colour or ethnicity. Irrespective of who we are, we all need to work together as one people to rid ourselves of the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a global phenomenon and requires global cooperation to fight this menace,” he said.

Zakaria said that President Trump did speak with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before taking the oath. “The crux of the conversation was that he has considerable goodwill towards Pakistan. We are looking forward to working with the new administration. We have a long-standing relationship with the United States. We have a comprehensive dialogue mechanism in place, called Strategic Dialogue, at the ministerial level, which held its meeting last year, and has been regularly holding meetings since 2013,” he said.

The spokesman said this dialogue covered diverse areas including economic cooperation, security, defence cooperation, strategic, education and scientific research. “We hope that in the coming years, we would have further strengthened this relationship,” he said.

President Trump took the oath on January 20, vowing to put ‘America first’ in his foreign policy. He also used the term ‘Islamic terrorism’ in his inauguration speech which disappointed the Muslims.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth,” he had said.

Zakaria said that Pakistan’s track record in the fighting terrorism stood above all other countries. “Our operations against terrorism including Zarb-e-Azb had led to the elimination of terrorist groups and stabilisation of the Pak-Afghan border area. We hope that Afghan forces take cognisant of terrorist groups having refuge in various provinces of Afghanistan. Afghan leaders should focus their attention on enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in countering terrorism,” he said.

Zakaria said that all recent independent assessments on the situation in Afghanistan suggested that the factors responsible for the deteriorating security situation were internal to Afghanistan.

“You may like to refer to UN’s Study of 2014, General Nicholson’s assessment of Afghanistan, published on 05 December 2016 and US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, SIGAR’s reports that have amply identified that risks and obstacles in the way to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan remain internal. Therefore, a mere rhetoric of blaming others to hide their failures in Afghanistan will not solve the problem,” he said.

He emphasised that politically negotiated settlement was a more viable solution for Afghanistan. He said that 15 years military action in Afghanistan had brought no results.

He said that Pakistan had played its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and will continue to do so. He said that pursuing peace should be through Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiatives.

He said that the prime minister had instructed that the Afghan refugees should not be repatriated forcibly and they should return to their homeland voluntarily and honourably. “Pakistan has evolved a plan of action for smooth repatriation of refugees. The stay of registered refugees has been extended till 31 December 2017,” he elaborated.

The spokesman said that the situation in held Kashmir was getting worse and the international community must act to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity.

He said that the Indian forces had unleashed a wave of terror on peaceful Kashmiris. “The killing, arbitrary arrests and fake encounters of Kashmiris continue and their fundamental rights are being denied constantly. The international community must act to hold India accountable for their crimes against humanity,” he said.

Zakaria said at the end of an extensive three-hour long debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons, UK, the House resolved that Pakistan and India should hold talks and Kashmiris should be allowed to determine their future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions.

Zakaria said that Kashmir was a core issue between Pakistan and India which was a matter of concern to the world community. “We have always welcomed anyone who wants to play a role in mediation to resolve the Kashmir dispute and other issues between Pakistan and India,” he said.

Zakaria said the investigations were ongoing into Indian agent Kulbushan Yadav’s case and he had given considerable information. “Dossiers have been given to UN Secretary General, containing details of Indian involvement in subversive activities and terrorism in Pakistan. We are also in touch with the Indian government in connection with the information provided by Yadav,” he said.

He said Pakistan High Commission remained in contact with Indian authorities and Pakistani prisoners and provided them with all possible legal assistance.

“Regarding two boys taken into custody in the aftermath of Uri attack, many versions came to the fore from the Indian side. One version stated that they were aged 19 and 21, and were charged for assisting perpetrators. Another version, again from the Indian side, said that they were underage between 13 and 14 years old and that they were innocent. As soon as we came to know of their arrest, Pakistani High Commission established contact with the Indian government,” the spokesman said. Zakaria said that a first consular access was provided to them on November 29, 2016.

To a question about summoning of Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh, he said: “On January 24 Bangladeshi Deputy High Commission in Karachi reported that a cracker had been thrown into their compound and that the Chancery officials were harassed by it on our part, we have fulfilled all our responsibilities, including that of beefing up security at the Chancery as well as the residence of Deputy High Commissioner.”

To a question about UAE and India’s agreements worth $75 billion, he said: “We do not comment on the bilateral relations between two sovereign countries.”

He said as a result of Pakistan’s extensive diplomatic efforts, Dr Sania Nishter: “our candidate for the post of Director General World Health Organisation is now among the three finalists”.

Zakaria rejected reports that PM Sharif was not allowed to speak at the Davos World Economic Forum, saying the premier held meeting with UN Secretary General and effectively used the WEF to highlight the Kashmir cause. He said Pakistan was in constant contact with the Saudi authorities on the matter of arrested Pakistanis.

Zakaria condemned the recent bomb blast in Parachinar in which 26 people died. He added: “I am also reminded of the painful episode of those young Pakistani young men who were lured by unscrupulous agents and faced untold hardship when they were kidnapped for ransom. We and their families owe our gratitude to the Turkish authorities whose timely action helped rescue them and safely reunite them with their loved ones in Pakistan.”