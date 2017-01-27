ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah on Thursday said that verdict of the Panama leaks case (against the Sharif family) should come at the earliest.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the government should not be allowed to hide behind letters from Qatar and Germany.

“There are reports that some documents from Germany are also coming about Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Shah said that the second letter from Qatar had surprised everyone. “The nation is expecting a verdict soon. There is a plenty of suspense,” he said.

Separately, Federal Minister Mohammed Zubair and lawmaker Danyal Aziz asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan to prepare for “accountability”.

Zubair said that the second letter from the Qatar prince had vindicated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s position on the property of the Sharif family.

Danyal Aziz said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen had made billions in a short span of time. “The PTI cannot now run away from accountability. Their time is over,” he said.

He said that Imran Khan was accusing the Sharif family of having offshore companies when he was the first Pakistani to start this business.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that Khan and his party had failed to provide any evidence against the Sharif family in the Panama leaks scandal.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf wanted to stretch the Panama leaks case to gain maximum political mileage but they will fail.