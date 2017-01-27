Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Bol News for “defying” the regulatory body’s ban on Aamir Liquat over ‘hate speech’ on the latter’s programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’.

“Pemra has directed Bol News to show cause within seven days of the issuance of the notice as to why an appropriate action may not be initiated against the licensee for the above referred violation,” Pemra said in a statement.

پیمرا حکم کی خلاف ورزی پر بول نیوز کو اظہارِ وجوہ کا نوٹس جاری pic.twitter.com/lGxVrSuKB4 — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) January 27, 2017

“Aamir Liaquat not only hosted the said programme but also appeared in a promo on the TV screen the same day orders were issued and conveyed to Bol News management.”

The television personality was banned after leveling blasphemy allegations against missing social activists and bloggers on his programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ on Bol News.

"During several weeks it has been monitored that Amir Liaquat host of the programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’, in the episodes broadcast on Bol News from January 2, 2017 to January 24, 2017, has willfully and repeatedly made statements and allegations which tantamount to hate speech, derogatory remarks, incitement to violence against citizens and casting accusation of being anti-state and anti-Islam, on various individuals," Pemra had said.

The media regulator also banned Aamir Liaquat “from delivering any hate speech, declaring anyone Kaafir or Ghaddar on any TV channel. In case of violation, action shall be initiated against such channel(s) under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007.”