ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday slapped a ban on Aamir Liaquat’s programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” on BOL News with immediate effect.

The PEMRA took the decision after monitoring for several weeks that Aamir Liaquat had repeatedly been violating the (electronic media) PEMRA code of conduct 2015, under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 and Rule 15 of PEMRA Rules 2009.

According to the order conveyed to the channel management, Aamir Liaquat will not host any programme, or appear on TV in any manner (fresh, old or repeat) including (but not limited to) as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo or advertisement of his programme or in person, in any manner whatsoever, on BOL News screen with immediate effect.

If the management of BOL News fails to comply with the PEMRA order, in letter and spirit, the authority will suspend the licence of BOL News channel as well.

Aamir Liaquat is prohibited from delivering, on all other channels, any hate speech, declaring anyone as kaafir or ghaddar (infidel or traitor), as under the Constitution of Pakistan, it is the exclusive jurisdiction of the Parliament or the Superior Judiciary.

If Aamir Liaquat continues to abuse freedom of speech and violates PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015, PEMRA Ordinance 2002, Rules and Regulations on any other TV channel(s), the authority shall invoke Section 27of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 against that TV channel, the order said. Instructions have been issued to PakSat to ensure that the orders of PEMRA, which is exclusively mandated by law to regulate Pakistan’s private electronic media, were complied with in letter and spirit.

The PEMRA had received hundreds of complaints with regard to the above-mentioned hate speech. “These complaints are being forwarded to the Councils of Complaints in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad respectively for further action,” the order said.

This prohibition order shall remain in effect till the time the respective Council of Complaints make recommendations on the complaints received by PEMRA and the subsequent decision of the authority on these recommendations by Council of Complaints.