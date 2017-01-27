ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday urged the World Bank (WB) to play a lead role in resolving water disputes between Pakistan and India.

Talking to a delegation of the WB led by its Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, Sharif said the WB should play a lead role to settle the Pak-India issues on water by constituting a Court of Arbitration.

Water has been a big source of tension between the two nuclear armed neighbours since partition and ‘water war’ is always referred to when the two nations lock horns.

Recently Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatened to suspend water supply to Pakistan by saying, “Blood and water cannot flow at the same time,” while citing the tensions on Kashmir.

After Modi’s threats, Pakistan has been urging the World Bank to step in as guarantor to stop further worsening of the situation.

Relations between the two countries have been far from normal in recent months. In July, a Kashmiri freedom fighter – Burhan Wani - was killed by the Indian forces. This was followed by protests in held Kashmir and the use of power by India to crush the demonstrators, which has led to deaths of dozens of people, mostly unarmed.

Water of between the two countries is governed by a 56-year-old treaty – Indus Waters Treaty. This agreement has survived wars and military standoffs between the rival nations.

PM Sharif said that Pakistan wants to resolve the issues including the water dispute with India through talks.

He said that the Pakistani government was focused on the development of mega dams all along the Indus cascade and small and medium dams in Balochistan to meet energy demands. The premier said that the government was focused on economic revival and requires huge investments in energy, infrastructure and social protection. He said that Pakistan needed an enhanced support of the development partners in energy, infrastructure particularly rail and roads network, education and skill development.

Sharif said that Diamer-Bhasha Dam was a project of national importance as it will considerably change the energy mix, produce affordable electricity and store water.

The prime minister appreciated the WB for providing $75 million for the return and rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons.

He said that the government was also spending huge resources to rehabilitate the displaced persons.

The prime minister said that Pakistan highly places its partnership with the WB since 1952. He said that bank's support in the energy sector projects including Tarbela-IV, Tarbela-V and Dasu hydropower projects were also valuable to Pakistan.

Georgieva lauded Pakistan's great progress in energy, infrastructure and overall economic stability, said an official statement.

She congratulated the prime minister on exceptional performance of Pakistan’s economic indicators and said that the WB will support all measures that will sustain the rate of economic growth.