MULTAN-Speakers at a PML-N workers convention lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying he hatched conspiracies against country’s progress and prosperity but the masses would teach him lesson in the coming general elections.

The workers convention was organised by PML-N Multan chapter here at Multan Arts Council and the proceedings were chaired by veteran politician Begum Tehmina Daultana. Multan Mayor Ch Naveedul Haq Arrain, District Council Chairman Dewan Muhammad Abbas Bokhari, MPAs - Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta, Irfan Daultana and Mehdi Abbas Langah, district president Bilal Butt, Deputy Mayors Saeed Ansari, Munawar Ehsan Qureshi and others addressed the function.

MNA Tehmina Daultana said that Imran Khan played with Panama toy to push the country back and the PML-N workers need to thwart the attempts against the progress of Pakistan. She added that she is a worker of PML-N too and always stood shoulder to shoulder with her leaders during hard times. She stressed upon the workers to become role model for the workers of other parties.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister Dr Farrukh Javed said that it was ironic that Jahangir Khan Tareen, who got his loans written off from banks, was levelling allegations of corruption against the Prime Minister. He added that some elements wanted to thwart CPEC and block the way of progress but the PML-N would resist and foil their bids.

PML-N Provincial Secretary Information Sami Ullah Chaudhry said that objective of the PML-N is to create a strong and prosperous Pakistan. “Whether it is PTI or PPP, no one can stop us from achieving this goal,” he added. He said that the people would bring the PML-N to power again in the next general elections.

Former provincial minister Ch Abdul Waheed Arrain, MNA Rana Qasim Noon, MPAs - Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi, Mehdi Abbas Langah and Rana Ijaz Noon said that workers are a precious asset to the party and they would counter those hatching conspiracies against CPEC and Pakistan. They claimed that the PML-N would win coming election and the looters of national wealth would be rejected by the public.

The other speakers said that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif fulfilled all promises they made with the public, adding that the Metro bus project was a big proof of this fact. They said that Pakistan did not have room for a person like Imran Khan, who created hurdles in way of country’s progress and prosperity. They said that the nation rejected Imran Khan and the drama of Panama would soon be exposed. They said that the persons who did not have any worth gave misleading statements in TV shows on Panama issue.

They said that the PML-N leadership launched historic projects like CPEC which brought foreign investors to Pakistan. “The world and history will remember our leaders for their historic achievements,” they added.

Earlier, female workers burst out against MNAs and MPAs and occupied the stage for a short period. They staged a demonstration and lamented that they were not invited to the metro inauguration ceremony. They maintained that even the MNAs and MPAs neglected them during the workers convention and they were not being heard. A women wing leader Afsheen Butt burst into tears against the behaviour of party leaders. Senior leader Begum Tehmina Daultana consoled the female workers and assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to the party high command.