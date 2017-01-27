LAHORE - Police investigators’ inefficiency has been seen in 99 percent cases of every kind, including those of corruption and criminal matters, Provincial Justice Committee (PCJ) observed yesterday.

The committee, during its first meeting chaired by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah at the LHC, expressed serious concerns over poor investigation by police and other institutions. The committee said criminals were acquitted in most of the cases owing to poor investigation.

Chief Justice Shah said it was the first meeting of the provincial justice committee which would be held every month, adding the roadmap of the committee would also be decided in a Provincial Justice Committee meeting.

The LHC CJ said their purpose was to improve the criminal justice system and restoration of the people’ trust on it for which performance of all state departments would have to be made efficient besides establishing data-based system and accountability. “We will have to see the problems of other stakeholders and the way to solve those problems,” said the CJ.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Shahid Hameed Dar, Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Justice Syed Muhammad Kazim Raza Shamsi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, LHC Registrar Syed Khursheed Rizvi, D&SJ Lahore Abid Ali Qureshi, Federal Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Punjab Home Secretary, Prosecution department Secretary, Provincial Law Secretary, Advocate General Punjab, IGP and Anti-Corruption Punjab DG were also present at the meeting. During the meeting, the Punjab home secretary said reports were delayed only in 13 percent of cases while Forensic Science Laboratory submitted its reports in 87 cases.

Law, prosecution secretaries and IGP briefed the judges about the measures taken to improve the investigation.

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq said earlier there was no forum like provincial justice committee, so now they must benefit from it. He said all stakeholders should sit together and discuss matters to point out drawbacks in the judicial system. Law reforms should also be focused as all would go waste without change in laws and the system, said Justice Haq.