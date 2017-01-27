Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI has contributed nothing in politics, except the culture of rudeness and indecency.

Talking to media here on Friday, she said PTI has now started defaming constitutional institutions in the face of their defeat in Panama Papers case.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said such politics is only designed to disturb the process of progress and prosperity started by the PML-N government.

Speaking on the occasion, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the rumpus created in National Assembly by PTI members of parliament speaks of their frustration.

He said the incident is condemnable as it has tarnished the sanctity of this august institution of the country.