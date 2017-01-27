KANEWAL-The police registered a case against a PTI UC chairman allegedly on charge of water theft here the other day.

According to police, Muhammad Anwar, a resident of 111/15-l, submitted an application to the Mian Channu Saddr Police, alleging that PTI UC-80 chairman Sardar Rafique Dogar and his son M Arif were allegedly involved in stealing of his canal water share.

He alleged that he is the owner of 93-Muraba land in 111/15-l. When he reached his land, he witnessed that Rafique Dogar along with his son was irrigating his land, spread over five acres by stealing water from his land. “When I tried to stop them, they threatened me with dire consequences,” he alleged.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.