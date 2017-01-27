MULTAN-In a new development in slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case, the police booked her father Azeem Baloch on court order for not getting recorded his evidence as witness in the case, The Nation learnt on Thursday.

Police sources said that the Chehlyak Police registered a case against Azeem Baloch under Section 213 on court order. Sources added that Azeem Baloch, who is complainant in Qandeel murder case, had nominated his two sons Waseem and Aslam Shaheen in the case as accused. However, he declined to get his evidence recorded on which the case has been registered against him.

Earlier, Azeem Baloch had filed an application in the court, seeking nomination of his elder son Aslam Shaheen in the murder case of his daughter but now he is not willing to record statement.

Qandeel was strangled to death by her real brother Waseem on the night between July 15 and 16, 2016 at a house in Kareem Town Multan in the Muzaffarabad police precincts. Her killer was caught by the police from Dera Ghazi Khan on July 17 and he confessed to his crime. The case is being heard by a local court in Multan.