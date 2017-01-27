ISLAMABAD : Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday said that the bench will continue to hear the Panama case till it makes up its mind and that the requirements of justice will be fulfilled.

Hearing the case, Justice Khosa made it clear that the bench will not be dictated by the wishes the people.

The bench remarked that why Sharif family is not presenting details if it is having them? over which, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Shahid Hamid sought time till Monday for submitting details regarding distribution of properties of late Mian Muhammad Sharif. At which, the court granted him time till Monday.

Shahid Hamid, who also represents Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, continued his arguments in the case.

He said his client who remained in detention in the military regime, was forced to sign the confessional statement in a NAB case. He said that every forum and court has given his client a clean chit in every case.

Tell the bench whether the apology of Ishaq Dar was conditional or unconditional, the judge asked.

SC has also directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide details of Ishaq Dar turning approver in the case.

The directives came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) registered a petition seeking disqualification of finance minister over alleged money laundering.

Moreover, the court has ordered the PM’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan to submit complete details of property distribution after Mian Sharif’s death till January 30.

Earlier, money trail submitted by Maryam Nawaz revealed that after the certificates of off-shore companies received from Al-Thani family, she was entitled as the trustee.

In addition, the money for $8 million debt was also paid by Al-Thani family to Al-Taufiq Company.

The initial certificates of the company were cancelled in 2006 and also in that year, the new steel mill business was initiated.

Hussain Nawaz had also revealed that he used to send money to his father out of the earnings from this steel mill.

It was further disclosed in the reply submitted in court that investment for Jeddah Steel Mills was financed by Mian Muhammad Sharif.

On the other hand, Hussain Nawaz has also submitted the new affidavit of Tariq Shafi in Supreme Court.

It has been mentioned in the affidavit by Tariq Shafi that he deposited money to Fahad bin Jasim, who was based in UAE at that time, as he was asked to do so by Mian Muhammad Sharif.

Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing of Panama Papers case till Monday.