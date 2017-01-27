ISLAMABAD - Privatisation Minister Muhammad Zubair on Thursday said that members of Sharif family had provided Supreme Court the money trail of its business transactions going back to 40 years.

He was addressing a Press conference alongwith PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz here.

He said that three generations of Sharif family had provided evidence spanning over 40 years, submitted all the income and wealth tax returns including that of Maryam Nawaz's grandmother, bank statements and property documents.

"Sharif family has provided all the money trail relating to Dubai, Jeddah and London," he said, adding, the documents had proved that Maryam Nawaz was not a beneficial owner, but only a trustee of her brother's properties.

He said that three generations of the Sharif family were going through an unprecedented scrutiny in the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case. He said they were satisfied and their stand was rock solid. The counsel for Maryam Nawaz had proved that she was not dependent on his father and had been paying her taxes, he said. Hussain Nawaz presented all details of businesses belonging to his grandfather Mian Muhammad Sharif and his financial affairs in London, he added.

PTI failed to take responsibility of the case for which they were shouting hoarse for the last nine months, he added.

He said that the Sharif family had also gone through scrutiny in 1980s and 2000s. The Minister said the Sharif family did not ask for immunity on the basis of maintainability of petition and court's jurisdiction.

He said no non-resident Pakistani had ever appeared before the court in Pakistan since 1947, but the prime minister's sons -Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz - have submitted themselves to the court. He said that nobody was liable to present evidence beyond seven years but the Sharif family despite difficulties collected all the documents for the court. The documents given to the court were properly signed, notarised, stamped and authenticated, he added.

He said that a PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry stated in a television programme that all the documents were downloaded by PTI and they were not responsible for them. Daniyal Aziz said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf Secretary General Jehangir Tareen, his wife, sons and daughter exchanged gifts to the tune of Rs 1647 million during 2009-2013. Each gift was worth millions of rupees, he added. He said Jehangir Tareen returned Rs 70 million on the orders of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) besides paying a fine of Rs 15 million.

Tareen was trading shares in the names of his cook and gardener, he added.

He said that Imran Khan was living in a house of 300 kanals and enjoying rides on the aeroplane provided by Jehangir Tareen. Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen were trying to run away from courts proceedings by challenging their jurisdiction. In his statement in a court, Imran Khan said that he would not disclose who was the beneficial owner of the Niazi Services Limited, the offshore company he set up in 1980s.

The MNA said that the Chief Election Commissioner in his order stated that Imran Khan got involved in the filthy and uncivilised conduct and was damaging constitutional institutions.

Imran Khan had wasted the nation's time by telling lies on issues of election results and Panama Papers, he added.