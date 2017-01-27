GUJRAT-Literary greats Intizar Hussain and Faiz Ahmad Faiz were paid rich tribute by scholars and writers from all over the country who gathered at the first Gujrat Literary Festival (GLF) here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday to discuss current trends and the history of theatre, drama as well as the role of Pakistani media and its responsibilities.

UoG Vice chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Kishwar Naheed, Ashgar Nadeem Syed, Salima Hashmi, Arifa Syeda, Naeem Tahir, Salman Shahid, Ataul Haq Qasmi, Abdul Rauf and Toshiba Sarwar held interactive sessions with the audience.

“Literature is a powerful source of social awareness among the masses. Art and literature play an important role in determining our social and cultural values,” Dr Ziaul Qayyum said in his opening speech.

Salima Hashmi, daughter of one of Pakistan’s most famous poets, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, threw light on the years the outspoken writer spent in Beirut during the reign of Gen Ziaul Haq. Renowned educationist and scholar known for her eloquence in the Urdu language Arifa Sayeda paid rich tribute to Faiz Ahmad Faiz and preferred to speak about the legendary poet standing on the stage.

Kishwar Naheed said that the all-important theme of love of human beings dominated Intizar Hussain’s novels and short stories.

Asghar Nadeem Syed said Intizar Hussain was a great representative story writer of the Urdu language. “He had an impressive and cultured personality,” he said.

Asghar Nadeem Syed also said that history had a deep impact on the poetry of Faiz Ahmad Faiz. The poetry of Faiz stands for people’s voice and great social values, he said.

“We have a strong history of theatre and drama. Theatre is, in fact, a way of life. It is a powerful means to enhance our social awareness and understanding,” Naeem Tahir said.

Salman Shahid talked about the impact of commercialization on today’s TV drama. Renowned anchorperson and broadcaster Abdur Rauf said that all genres of literature and media are interconnected. He said that the downfall of media is due to its breakup with literature. He called upon the media to rise up to the situation with regard to its social and moral responsibilities.

Toshiba Sarwar said that the media needs to focus on the current social problems and avoid sensationalism to increase its ratings.

Renowned columnist Ataul Haq Qasmi entertained the audience by reading out excerpts from his writings. The scholars appreciated the role of the University of Gujrat in promoting literary and cultural activities. Dr Zia vowed that Gujrat Literary Festival will be held every year. A large number of dignitaries, students and faculty members attended the literary festival.