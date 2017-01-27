MULTAN:- A person was crushed and another was maimed in two train-related accidents here on Thursday. According to police, an unidentified man was crushed to death by an incoming train near Shedi Bridge here in Multan. The victim was cross track when a speeding train ran over him. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and identification. Another man lost his both legs when he tried to cross railway track in front of a speeding train in Mian Channu. Rescue officials took the victim to Civil Hospital.