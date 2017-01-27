A Turkish company will set up a solar power plant in Bahawalpur as the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) goes into the 2018 general elections with the promise of eliminating power outages from the country.

The Turkish company, Zorlu Enerji Holding, in collaboration with the Punjab government will set up a 100MW solar power plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahwalpur, reported Radio Pakistan.

The plant is expected to be operational within six months, and will help in provision of electricity to public at cheaper rates, said an official who oversaw the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said provincial government will also take benefit from the expertise of Turkish company in the energy sector.