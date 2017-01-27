SAHIWAL-The police arrested two persons on charges of visiting Qadirabad Coal Power Plant project on fake security cards here the other day.

According to police, the accused identified as Tanvir Mushtaq and his brother Akhtar, residents of Chak 51-3R Okara, entered the premises of the plant on fake security cards. They, however, were arrested by the plant security officials who, later, handed them over to the Noor Shah Police. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.