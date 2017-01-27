Islamabad : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said “we all will have to set aside our political differences and will have to evolve a strategy for future of our children.

He said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of the report "Powering Pakistan for 21st Century: How Maths and Science Power Nations" here on Friday.

He urged Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and provinces to prepare a coordinated strategy for improvement of Maths and science education.

The prime minister asked them to review the findings and recommendations of the report and prepare the strategy accordingly.

Sharif said he has a vision that our children should lead local, national and international markets through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said in line with this vision, modern facilities are being provided to public sector educational institutions in Islamabad. He said this pilot initiative would be expanded to cover each and every corner of the country to ensure improvement in facilities and quality of education.

The prime minister said there are numerous challenges in the way but we can address them through collective will and determination, forgetting petty political differences. He said that Pakistan will lead local as well as international markets. He pointed out that Muslims have a rich background of contributing immensely to promotion of scientific knowledge. He said Pakistan is bestowed with capable manpower.